Trulioo, Acuant to boost onboarding experience and compliance services

The partnership offers consumers a swift onboarding experience while ensuring regulated businesses adhere to cross-border Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance requirements.

Trulioo is a global identity and business verification company that provides secure access to reliable, independent, and trusted data sources worldwide to instantly verify consumers and business entities online.

Acuant is an identity verification platform whose solutions include intelligent data capture and auto-fill software, identity document authentication, chip and ePassport authentication with PKI, facial recognition software and expert manual review of documents.

By joining forces, Trulioo’s GlobalGateway API electronic identity verification coverage of 4.5 billion people now includes Acuant’s AssureID to offer data capture, auto-fill, document authentication, and facial recognition software. Acuant’s technology leverages human-assisted machine learning and applies more than 50 forensic and biometric tests in seconds.