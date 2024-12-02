Truevo Payments, IXOPAY partner for acquiring, card payment services

Truevo is a Malta-based financial institution and PCI-compliant payment service provider serving businesses throughout Europe. The company offers card acquiring, payment gateway services, original credit transfers (OCT), and point-of-sale solutions. As a full member of Visa and Mastercard, Truevo is able to process card transactions in over 120 currencies, enabling merchants to reach customers across the globe.

IXOPAY offers a scalable payment platform to merchants, providing them with access to multiple acquirers and payment methods via a single API, with centralised routing, reporting, and reconciliation functionalities. The company has added Truevo to its long list of available payment adapters, allowing for plugin-based integration into Truevo’s payment processing infrastructure.

For more information about IXOPAY, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.