TrueProfile.io expands into identity verification with IDnow solution

TrueIdentity utilises IDnow AutoIdent’s facial recognition and AI technology to carry out the identity verification. The process delivers instant results, a TrueProfile.io member simply needs to open the IDnow AutoIdent app on their mobile device, follow the on-screen instructions to verify their identity document (such as a passport or ID card) and scan their facial profile at different angles.

This method of identity verification is also highly utilised within the financial sector, including within a number of renowned banks in the EU to onboard their customers while remaining legally compliant. To align TrueIdentity with TrueProfile.io’s verification services, users will be provided with documentation of their positively verified identity known as an ‘Identity TrueProof’.

As with TrueProfile.io’s other TrueProofs, this result will be stored on blockchain so that is forever owned, shareable and accessible by its owner. The addition of identity verification to TrueProfile.io’s offering is part of the company’s commitment towards helping to reduce employment fraud on a global scale; TrueProfile.io is part of the DataFlow Group which has been supporting authorities, governments and regulators with primary source verification (PSV), background checks and immigration compliance solutions since 2006.