TrueMoney launches new features for its wallet app to serve ASEAN region

Apart from the current services of bill payment, mobile top-up, money transfer, and online and offline payments, in the future, users will be able to transfer money to friends and family abroad, buy plane tickets and book hotel rooms, order and pay for food, borrow money and make investments in mutual funds via TrueMoney Wallet. The app will also include credit rating and advance fraud prevention features.

Through its partnership with Apple and ANT Financial Services Group, TrueMoney consumers in Thailand are now able to pay for purchases in the App Store, Apple Music, and iTunes directly from their TrueMoney account.

TrueMoney customers with a new or existing Apple ID can select TrueMoney as a payment method in their account settings from their iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac, or on iTunes from their PC. The new payment option will allow for purchasing from their Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

TrueMoney has operations in Myanmar, Indonesia, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. With its regional focus on the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved population, TrueMoney has created a network of over 50,000 agents throughout the 6 countries.