TrueLayers new partnership with Revolut brings new Open Banking features to Emma

Money management app Emma will be one of the first companies to use the new integration. Emma’s customers will now be able to quickly use their Revolut account information to track their spending in real time.

TrueLayer’s partnership with Revolut means that a host of new Open Banking-based fintech services, such as Emma, can be offered to Revolut’s 4.5 million customers. Account information will only be accessible when a customer chooses to use a new product and actively agrees to share their information.

TrueLayer’s partnership is its latest milestone in 2019, with the recent announcement of a USD 35 million funding round led by Tencent and Temasek, its expansion across Europe to Germany, France, Italy and Spain, the launch of payment initiation capabilities and partnerships with companies including Zopa, ClearScore, Plum, CreditLadder, Canopy, and ANNA Money.