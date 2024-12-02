This collaboration simplifies connectivity, expands payment options, and allows BR-DGE to grow interconnected networks.











Interoperability within the payments sector

A high-performing checkout experience can potentially reduce costs, drive sales, and increase customer satisfaction. To do this effectively, merchants need to be able to access, operate, and add new payment methods to their checkout quickly and conveniently.

BR-DGE offers a solution to this challenge by providing a single integration connecting merchants with an entire ecosystem of payment methods, fraud solutions, PSPs, and other key payment-related services, challenging traditional processes.

BR-DGE is a player in payment orchestration, working with enterprise businesses worldwide across sectors like transport, travel, igaming, digital goods, and online retail.

The company’s collaboration with TrueLayer recognises the growth of the Open Banking sector, particularly in the UK but also further afield. By adding TrueLayer’s Pay by Bank solution to its suite of payment options, BR-DGE offers its merchants a payment method that sees over 20 million payments a month in the UK alone and improves cost effectiveness, transaction security, and interoperability in the payments ecosystem.

TrueLayer officials noted that their product, and Open Banking in general, is being adopted rapidly as merchants recognise the benefits, including its real-time settlement, high-converting user experience and bank-grade security. According to TrueLayer’s report, 74% of 25-34 year-olds are comfortable using a new payment method if offered by a trusted brand, and 62% of shoppers spending less than GBP 50 (USD 60.58) in an average online purchase are happy to try Pay by Bank.

