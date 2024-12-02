TrueLayer partners with ANNA Money to bring Open Banking to small businesses

The partnership will enable ANNA to provide its customers with Open Banking-based services including account aggregation and financial data which will make VAT calculations via its assistant app.

There are also potential plans to integrate TrueLayer’s Payments API into ANNA’s platform. This will enable ANNA’s customers to also make and receive payments via route of payment initiation.

TrueLayer provides an interface between financial institutions and third-party applications over an API. This allows companies to capitalise on new Open Banking and PSD2 rules by providing access to banking infrastructure.

Designed for freelancers and small businesses, ANNA provides a business account and debit card, as well as financial admin, invoicing and tax support.