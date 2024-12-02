trueDigital expands over the counter BTC, ETH rate distribution with new partnerships

This intent is meant to be completed through the partnership with crypto data company Kaiko and digital assets analytics company Inca Digital Securities. Through this collaboration, Kaiko and Inca will distribute trueDitigal’s reference rates to their clients, including asset managers and institutions. Inca will further reportedly use the OTC reference rates as the basis for new analytics.

Kaiko reportedly collects and distributes its crypto market data via a websocket, REST API, and cloud-based data feed in order to spur global institutional engagement in the crypto industry. Inca provides analytics for data scientists, finance professionals, and government policy makers, as well as industries looking to implement blockchain solutions.

trueDigital’s rates are derived from twelve institutional market-maker partners, and are intended to prevent market manipulation by providing an accurate picture of institutional digital asset pricing and liquidity. The reference rates aim to contribute to the establishment of institutional-grade infrastructure for digital asset trading.