TrueCommerces POS system available in the Square app marketplace

With the solution, in a single order, consumers can both take product with them and request to ship some items. If a merchant takes an online order and the consumer requests to pick up the order, TrueCommerce Engage facilitates the process. Developed as a single database omnichannel solution for merchants that sell both in-person and online, it is tailored for the organisations that have an array of different customer types such as wine or beer club members

In addition, merchants can price products, set discounts, control product visibility, and set payment options depending on the customer type. The solution offers a built-in loyalty program allowing customers to earn and redeem points both online and in-person.

TrueCommerce Engage is an extension of TrueCommerce Foundry - a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. This platform is aimed to streamline supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organisations make the most of their omni-channel initiatives through business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.