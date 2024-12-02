TrueCommerce upgrades its integration with Adobe (Magento)

TrueCommerce has announced new upgrades for its integration with Adobe (Magento), the ecommerce platform for brands of all sizes that support B2B, B2C and B2E use cases.

TrueCommerce’s integration with Magento is an extension of TrueCommerce Foundry - a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems.

The new features of the cloud-based offering allows organizations to manage orders on one platform that seamlessly connects TrueCommerce’s unified commerce offering with Magento and a wide range of business systems. The TrueCommerce Magento Integration new features enable its users to: transfer critical data like orders, shipments, and inventory between most popular business systems and Magento storefronts; transfer critical data like orders, shipments, and inventory between most popular business systems and Magento storefronts;

automatically create new customer profiles in a business system from online orders;

create shipments with tracking information to keep customers up to date on the status of their order;

update online products quantity with ERP inventory integration;

unleash ecommerce sales potential by saving time, cutting costs and boosting brand image;

fulfill Magento-based orders faster and at optimal cost with the TrueCommerce Pack & Ship solution.