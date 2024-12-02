TrueCommerce announces new user interface for Transaction Manager

The new Transaction Manager version will be built on HTML5 and will be browser-agnostic supporting Microsoft Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, and Apple Safar. The new

The user interface is also being overhauled with a new design and layout. Customers will have access to alternate transaction details views, different sorting and filtering functionality and access to favorited screes.

Moreover, the new interface will offer access to other applications like ecommerce, analytics and warehouse management.

TrueCommerce is an end-to-end platform solution that automates the process of integrating business documents exchanged with customers, suppliers and logistics providers. Transaction Manager is the platform on which customers can connect to TrueCommerce’s global commerce network and have access to onboarding of business partners and support for EDI, XML and other global data standards.