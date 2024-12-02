TrueCommerce announces Acumatica integration

TrueCommerce for Acumatica features include:

immediate integration with a global connected trading partner community, including support for XML and global EDI data standards;

integration of business documents exchanged with customers including sales orders, order confirmations and invoice transactions;

multi-channel integration including pre-built connectors for dropship vendor programs, online marketplaces and ecommerce storefront systems;

drop-ship, marketplace and ecommerce orders processing by automatically creating new customers within Acumatica when a new sales order is created;

direct integration with 3rd party logistics (3PL) partners or utilisation of TrueCommerce’s fully integrated Pack & Ship application.

TrueCommerce’s Acumatica integration is an extension of TrueCommerce Foundry - a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems.

The solution leverages TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network that includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers.