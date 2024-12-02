Truecaller, ICICI Bank to launch mobile payments service In India

The app will allow users of the app in the country to instantly create a UPI ID, send money to any UPI ID or a mobile number registered with the BHIM app. Truecaller Pay will also enable users to recharge their mobile number from within the Truecaller app itself.

Any user of Truecaller app, including non-ICICI Bank customers can link the account of any bank (present in the UPI stack) to create an id and make payments.

Customers of any bank can use ‘Truecaller Pay’ with a one-time registration to create a new UPI IDor add an existing ICICI Bank VPA. On completion of one-time registration, users can send money to any UPI ID or mobile number, browse the recharge plan of various telecom operators and recharge their prepaid mobile or pay their postpaid mobile bills.