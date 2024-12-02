TruBeacon launches multi-location software in First Datas Clover App Market

Clover is First Datas cloud-based business management platform and payment terminal. Multi-location by TruBeacon is a software that enables businesses to manage inventory, employees, reporting and make pricing and product updates across multiple store locations.

Aimed at small businesses, the Clover Mini is a small point-of-sale (POS) system that is aimed at competing with Poynt, former Google Wallet lead Osama Bedier’s recently launched point-of-sale. The Mini will accept NFC-based payments from mobile wallets like Apple Pay, Android Pay and even the soon-to-launch Samsung Pay. It also has a card slot for Chip-and-PIN credit cards. The tablet-sized terminal has a PIN pad, multiple USB ports and full Wi-Fi functionalities, as well as an input for an Ethernet cable. As part of the Clover family, the Clover Mini provides access to the Clover App Market.

TruBeacon develops software solutions that help merchants to grow their business. The company has offices in Omaha, Nebraska, Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey and Sao Paulo, Brazil and is venture funded.