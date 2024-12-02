Tru Kids, b8ta partner to bring reimagined Toys R Us stores to the US

Tru Kids and b8ta, the software-powered experiential retailer, have entered into this joint venture to launch a new store experience that will deliver toy products and brands, carefully curated and showcased in smaller-format spaces.

The first two new Toys R Us stores will open in 2019s holiday season, located in The Galleria in Houston, Texas, a Simon Mall, and in Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey. Brand partners and experiences will be announced in the coming weeks.

The new Toys R Us stores will be interactive, with new events and activities every day, from seeing toys displayed out of the box to test before making a purchase, to visiting different brand stations, to driving learning through play embracing STEAM.

This experiential retail environment will leverage b8tas Retail-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform, which enables brands to actively manage their in-store experiences and measure how offline experiences translate into online sales. The companies plan to open additional locations in prime, high-traffic retail markets within the US over the course of 2020.