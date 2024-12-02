TROY to enable mobile contactless payments for card users

Launched in May 2017 for consumers, the number of TROY cards reached up to 2 million by the end of 2017. More than 12 million transactions occurred through TROY cards in 2017.

Digitalization will be the engine for the growth in payments especially for local schemes. Contactless and mobile are considered the first steps towards growth in payments for local schemes.

According to BKMs Online Payments Report, mobile payment has nearly 30% share in online retail payments in Turkey. This trend shows that Turkish consumers are keen to embrace new payment technologies.