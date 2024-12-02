TROY gains international acceptance with Discover Financial Services

Established by BKM (The Interbank Card Center) as the first national card scheme of Turkey in April 2016, Turkeys TROY cards will be accepted in over 41 million merchant acceptance locations and over 1.9 million ATMs and cash access locations in 185 countries.

Following this partnership, which aims to extend the acceptance and availability of TROY cards, TROY members will be able to offer TROY cards that are acceptable for payment abroad.

TROY cards are most used in the US and European countries according to the BKMs 2016 data. Almost half of the international transactions made by Turkish card users are online purchases via ecommerce sites while the remaining half is physical transactions abroad.

After two years, TROY became fully enabled with the support of all the banks. Currently, 16 institutions – 15 of which are banks –, can offer cards with TROY logo and TROY cards are accepted in all POS devices, ATMs and ecommerce sites in Turkey.

Discover Global Network includes Discover, Diners Club International, PULSE and affiliated networks. It also includes network relationships with partners around the globe in Brazil, China, India, Japan, the Middle East, Nigeria, Puerto Rico, Serbia, South Korea, Vietnam, and throughout Europe.