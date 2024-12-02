Trovata launches new cash automation platform

Working with Square’s corporate treasury team and Treasury Services at JPMorgan Chase, Trovata will aim to improve the exchange of bank data, and to automate treasury workflows. The platform will provide the Square Treasury team financial data in real time utilizing JPMorgan’s Treasury Services APIs.

Trovata also announced that JPMorgan Chase led its seed funding round with a strategic investment. Funds will be used to accelerate product development and new customer engagements.

Founded in 2016, Trovata automates financial work flows, allowing CFOs, corporate treasurers, controllers, and financial analysts to quickly connect to banks, ERP systems, and other data sources to power cash insights, cash forecasting, and cash management. It aims to reinvent legacy implementations and user experience by combining contemporary consumer design, ease of use, and pre-built integrations with enterprise-grade security, data science, and machine learning.