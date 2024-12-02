Troovo launches solution to automate enterprise payments

The end-to-end solution that will automate enterprise payments across any ERP system, credit card processor, bank or currency.

Trovo makes use of its rules-based Robotics Process Automation (RPA) technology to help companies integrate their disconnected vendor payment systems, expense management platforms, paper-based payment processes and accounting platforms while eliminating payment fraud, labour costs and errors.

Troovo is working with ConsenSys to streamline its reimbursement process for their employee’s travel. Troovo intends to do this by integrating a live feed of ConsenSys’ travel bookings into a newly developed smart contracts platform being developed by Ansero, a ConsenSys company, to be launched later in 2019.

Troovo’s RPA is at the centerfold of this partnership which allows ConsenSys Travel to solve a major hurdle in the company’s travellers – the need to put hotel charges on their personal cards and then submit them for reimbursement – while also driving greater adoption of the travel program, better controlling hotel spend and generating far more actionable data. Troovo has also helped Ansero develop an API to provide travel booking data.