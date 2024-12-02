Tronipay extends options for cross-border ecommerce

Tronipay extend options for cross-border ecommerce in Brazil for Boleto and card processing. The company’s payment platform provides gateway services, processing and collecting, fraud prevention for both Brazilian and international merchants, Visa and Mastercard card processing, prepaid debit card solutions, banking and payment solutions, and currency exchange.

In addition, the company has launched its Tronipay (TRP) currency, that comes with instant liquidity through the TronipayCard, where users can withdraw in ATM and buy worldwide. The new currency is set to be an integral part of the Tronipay ecosystem, where customers can have all the solutions for their business or personal life within a single click.

Tronipay has a partnership with China Union Pay for ecommerce card processing and POS solution in LATAM using Tronipay payment network and provides POS terminals with UnionPay logo to stores in LATAM.