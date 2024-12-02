TriumphPay and MercuryGate team up to streamline SCF capabilities

The aim is the integration of TriumphPay’s carrier payment processing platform with MercuryGate’s Transportation Management System. The integration allows shippers and brokers, from their existing MercuryGate TMS account, to outsource the processing of carrier payments and management of factoring companies to TriumphPay, a product offered by a subsidiary of TBK Bank, SSB, the banking subsidiary of Triumph Bancorp.

MercuryGate representatives said that the strategic partnership and integration brings efficiencies to brokers and shippers, while providing carriers with greater transparency, control and choice over their payments.

The integration allows brokers and shippers to schedule and automate payments from within the TMS. In addition to outsourcing their carrier payments, brokers and shippers can use TriumphPay for supply chain finance to fund their carrier QuickPays and to drive adoption of the broker’s QuickPay program to increase overall operating margins.