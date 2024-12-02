Triumph Motorcycles, Divido partner for point-of-purchase finance

Triumph Motorcycles is UK’s one of the largest motorcycle manufacturer with over 750 dealers across the world.

Divido’s lending platform enables Triumph Motorcycles to provide consumers with the option to spread the cost of products and accessories through monthly instalments. The platform will be offered across all UK Triumph Motorcycle dealerships. When purchasing, customers are offered the option to pay in monthly 0% instalments.

Divido’s lending platform works in multiple markets and with multiple lenders. It is currently available in the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Nordics, and the US.