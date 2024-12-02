Trip.com selects Ingenico for payments processing

Trip.com provides travel-booking services including flights, hotels, trains and cars in 13 different languages. With Ingenico, the company will have access to a large portfolio of local acquiring connections, currencies, payment methods and expertise.

Ingenico’s multi-acquirer solution automatically reroutes declined payments to a backup acquirer, leading to higher authorisation rates for Trip.com. Furthermore, payment experts from Ingenico will work closely with the company to streamline payment acceptance, including conversion optimisation and FX management.

