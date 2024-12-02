TriLinc Global invests USD 18 mln in South America projects

A maintenance and repair service provider for ships in Brazil borrowed USD 5.5 million, a diaper manufacturer in Brazil borrowed USD 4.46 million, and an LED lighting service provider to support an energy-efficient retrofit on public streetlights in two cities in Chile borrowed USD 8.1 million. The identities of the borrowers were not identified.

Since its inception in 2008, TriLinc has provided total financing commitments through Dec. 31, 2018, of USD 443.6 million for business expansion and socioeconomic development through its holdings in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

TriLinc, which makes public filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission but is not traded on stock exchanges, is an investing fund that provides growth-stage loans and trade finance to established small and medium business enterprises in developing economies where access to affordable capital is significantly limited.