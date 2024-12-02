TriLinc Global Impact Fund invests Southeast Asia

The financial commitment brings total financing commitments as of November 30, 2018 to USD 442.8 million for business expansion and socioeconomic development through its holdings in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Emerging Europe.

In November 2018, TriLinc funded two separate transactions, totaling USD 7 million as part of an existing USD 16 million revolving senior secured trade finance facility with a mobile phone distributor based in Hong Kong, which specialises in the trading and distribution of mobile phones, cameras, music players and home appliances. Priced at 10.00%, the transactions are set to mature on January 20, 2019 and February 1, 2019 and are secured by receivables, personal and corporate guarantees, a collection account, and properties in Hong Kong, with a collateral coverage ratio of =1.17x.

TriLinc is an impact investing fund that provides growth-stage loans and trade finance to established small and medium enterprises (“SMEs”) in developing economies where access to affordable capital is significantly limited. Impact Investing is defined as investing with the specific objective of achieving a competitive financial return as well as creating positive, measurable impact in communities across the globe.