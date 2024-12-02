TriLinc approves Origin as new trade finance investment partner

International trade has the potential to deliver important, short, medium, and long-term economic development to SMEs and the communities in which they operate. Origin’s in-country networks, market knowledge, and institutional quality approach to portfolio management aligns with TriLinc’s goal to continue delivering risk-adjusted returns to their investors while creating measurable impact in communities across the globe.

TriLinc Global has invested over USD 1 billion in private debt globally. The company’s funds provide loans and trade finance to established and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in developing economies where access to affordable capital is limited.