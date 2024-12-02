Tridshops introduces 3D social shopping platform

The platform makes it possible to set up and manage 3D virtual stores where shoppers can stroll as if in a brick-and-mortar store.

The system combines elements of joint social shopping, in which each user can invite friends on social media to join them in strolling through the 3D virtual store, chat, and exchange opinions and ideas about the store and its goods.

The platform is designed for all types of stores, from toy, clothes, and shoes, through electronics and computers, to jewelry, motorcycles, and cars. The cross-platform system permits online 3D shopping on personal computers, tables, and smartphones.

Tridshops’ platform, which is partly patent protected, allows retailers and storeowners to choose the type, model, design, and color, of the virtual shops and to easily fill their shelves with goods. Users can move through the store using the mouse and even embark on a virtual voyage to navigate throughout the store similarly to a brick-and-mortar store. In contrast to an ordinary store, the platform creates a unique experience because of the ability to add special designs and integrate video clips and rich media content.

The platform offers additional information about the goods, makes it possible to examine them closely, and to turn them through 360 degrees. Users can contact the sellers directly for support through a help screen.