Tribe Payments secures Visa certification

The certification means that Tribe’s customers—banks, challengers, fintechs and acquirers that offer payment services to merchants and consumers—can issue Visa cards and acquire Visa payments. These payment service providers can now benefit from access to a payments network accepted online and in-store by 53 million merchants worldwide.

Tribe’s platform ISAAC, which has been built from the ground up as modular and containerised, allows Tribe to facilitate rapid issuer and acquirer integrations with Visa across Europe. Its issuing technology supports both current and legacy payment types including EMV, magstripe, virtual and contactless card processing across prepaid, debit and credit payment rails.

Tribe provides all aspects of payments technology to businesses that serve merchants and consumers using a modular platform.