Tribe Payments rolls out payments sandbox

Tribe’s sandbox allows banks, challengers, and fintechs to explore, integrate, and experiment with all of Tribe’s APIs. Developers can complete a technical integration that will reflect how the API would work when live. Once the developer is happy to move into production the service can be made live.

Tribe provides all aspects of payments using a modular platform to businesses (mostly acquirers and issuers) that serve merchants and consumers across the globe. The developer sandbox opens up the possibility of organisations and businesses outside of this core audience to experiment and develop new ways of using and offering payments.

Tribe Payments officially launched in June 2019 and is an European issuer processor certified to allow banks to issue UnionPay International cards. The certification from Mastercard and Visa means that organisations that use Tribe’s technology can issue cards and process payments using the biggest card schemes in the world.