Tribe Payments receives Mastercard certification

Tribe’s customers including banks, challengers, and fintechs that offer payment services to merchants and consumers will be able to issue Mastercard cards and acquire Mastercard payments. These payment service providers gain access to a payments network used by consumers and merchants in over 210 countries around the world.

The company’s platform ISAAC was certified by Mastercard allowing Tribe to facilitate issuer and acquirer integrations with Mastercard across Europe supporting EMV, magstripe, virtual and contactless card processing across prepaid, debit, and credit payment rails.

Moreover, Tribe Payments is amongst the first issuer processors in Europe to be certified to allow banks to issue UnionPay cards.

