Tribe Payments launches with new UnionPay International service

The startup provides payment technology to banks, fintechs, issuers, acquirers, and other businesses providing payment services to merchants and consumers. Unlike other payment companies, Tribe’s platform ISAAC has been built from the ground up as modular and containerised.

Tribe’s ISAAC platform uses modular open source architecture allowing the system to update and develop with isolated code releases unlike legacy providers that still use main frames built in Cobol or even newer providers that have built their entire platform on a single string of developer code.

Moreover, Tribe – the issuer processor working with Mastercard, Visa, and UnionPay International – allows companies to innovate constantly, due to quick integration of features driven by client and consumer demand.