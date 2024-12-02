Trezor advises against fake wallets in circulation

While the company is aware of the presence of legitimate clones of its Trezor One, manufactured by other companies with different names, this way of using copies to scam customers by stealing the tokens deposited on a fake hardware wallet is quite new for Trezor.

However, Trezor suggests that in order to avoid this scam and distinguish the original Trezor One from fake ones, one should look into the price that diverges significantly due to unjustified discounts. Another method is to check the anti-forgery hologram that always accompanies the original products. Also, the hologram is presented in the activation video of the wallet. Moreover, the company’s advice is for the customers to contact official channels when purchasing the product, this including the official Trezor website, as well.