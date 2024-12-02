Trezeo seeks crowdfunding at Seedrs to launch income smoothing product

Its account will offer customers with a regular, defined income. It uses AI and machine learning to turn unpredictable income streams into reliable and regular transparent payments.

Trezeo tops users’ earnings up to their average when they go down, and this amount gets paid back when the customer earns again. It also enables customers to build savings and to gain access to income advances for emergencies.

Trezeo targets the 4.8 million self-employed people in the UK, which has increased by 50% in the past decade, according to the Office of National statistics. Company officials believe that the key challenge facing the self-employed is uncertainty around security of income and fluctuating earnings, which have wider financial implications around savings and accessing more traditional financial products.