TreviPay unveils B2B purchase controls to enhance compliance

The new feature, now available to clients, enables companies to enforce customised purchase policy structures that align with their internal requirements.

By automating these controls, businesses can reduce payment delays, decrease manual reconciliation work, and improve compliance.

Addressing challenges in B2B purchasing

A recent study conducted with Murphy Research highlighted the importance of invoice customisation in B2B transactions, with 78% of buyers expressing the need to modify or control aspects of their purchasing experience. TreviPay’s newly launched solution aims to provide a range of configurable options to help businesses manage purchase order (PO) requirements more effectively.

The system includes several primary controls: enforcing PO numbers for transactions, setting amount-based PO thresholds, validating unique PO numbers to prevent duplication, and ensuring PO numbers adhere to specific formats required by buyers. These features are designed to streamline transactions across all purchasing channels, whether online, in-store, or through sales representatives.

A representative from TreviPay noted that simplifying the order-to-cash process is essential to minimising delays in payments. By flagging and preventing non-compliant transactions at the point of purchase, the new system reduces the need for extensive back-and-forth communication to resolve discrepancies.





Expanding payment capabilities

In addition to the advanced purchase controls, TreviPay has also launched other features aimed at enhancing B2B payments. These include risk-based pricing to improve credit accessibility, shared buyer codes within the mobile app to grant temporary purchasing permissions, and improved visibility into upcoming disbursements.

In November 2024, TreviPay expanded its order-to-cash (O2C) services with automation designed to simplify the buyer onboarding process.

At the time, TreviPay officials highlighted how an optimised O2C process improves the B2B payments experience. Automated onboarding solutions were designed to minimise seller workloads and enable buyers to access net terms programs quickly. For example, buyers entering their revenue details are dynamically directed to either an enterprise or SMB application, saving time and enabling faster transactions.