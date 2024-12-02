Tremend, Mastercard partner to digitise the payments sector

The agreement aims to bring dynamism and agility to the banking financial system in the implementation of both European and global regulations, and the new functionalities in the area of digital payments based on current technology.

Enrolling cards in the Apple Pay eWallet and implementing the Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) mandate are among the first projects that will benefit from Tremend Software Consultings expertise in 2019. The company will support financial institutions with complex, scalable, and secure solutions reflecting the agility needed for digital transformation. With the implementation of PSD2, the online payment system will be revolutionised. As a result, EMV 3-D Secure authentication will enter a new era of security standards for online card transactions and will need to transform SCA into an industry benchmark based on the latest technologies, such as biometric authentication.