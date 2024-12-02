tReds selects Secure Trading for online payment management

Secure Trading will provide tReds with a range of payment management services, comprising a gateway to process card payments of all types, cyber security and anti-fraud measures to ensure customer details are safeguarded at all times, and acquiring services to advise tReds on its choice of acquiring banks.

tReds sells branded footwear and clothing for women, men and children. The company has recently taken its offering online.

Secure Trading‘s online card payment service enables its customers to accept credit cards, debit cards and other payment methods such as PayPal and Ukash online. The company also provides a suite of counter-fraud services ranging from 3-D Secure, CVV2 and AVS to Secure Trading Fraud Score and Secure Trading Identity Check.