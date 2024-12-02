Traydstream, StanChart to digitise documentary trade matching processes

The data matching process that companies currently have to conduct across various underlying trade documents is manual and time-consuming, which often results in a delay of the trade financing cycle and impacts these companies’ ability to meet their working capital needs.

With this agreement, Standard Chartered will be able to refer its clients to Traydstream based on their requirements, and enable them to benefit from automated matching services by tapping on Traydstream’s digitised matching rules and processes. Traydstream will work closely with Standard Chartered to offer document matching services to its clients in key trade export markets globally, starting with Singapore.