Traydstream, Nokia, and three Finnish banks, embark on pilot ecosystem

Nokia was keen to pilot the Traydstream platform for an approach to improve the speed, efficiency as well as standardisation of their document checking process. The 10-week pilot will include three of Nokia’s advising banks, OP Group, SEB, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Finland-based OP Financial Group consists 155 co-op banks with over 4.3 million customers. SEB provides comprehensive solutions for corporate and institutional clients and company officials have stated that the pilot is meant to lead to a wider adoption of change within the trade finance business area and throughout the supply chain.