Travis CU selects DNA from Fiserv

In addition to DNA, Travis Credit Union is set to implement Credit Card Management and tMagic for DNA. The credit union is set to leverage the open architecture of DNA to integrate its existing Fiserv solutions, including Prologue for financial management, AML Manager for anti-money laundering and CheckFree RXP and CheckFree Small Business for electronic bills and payments. Travis Credit Union is an existing client of the Raddon Financial Group, a consulting and research group of Fiserv.

