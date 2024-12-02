Travelex unveils API-led B2B fintech platform Travelex Business

Travelex Business allows the company’s partners including banks, credit unions, retailers and digital technology companies, to access a broad range of payments and foreign exchange services in one place. The launch of the Travelex Business platform follows a four-year digital transformation project.

Travelex Business leverages the strengths of Finablr’s network and capabilities and combines it with a cloud-based, API-led platform. The platform provides a way for customers across mature and emerging markets to move money around the world. From cash management to cross-border payments and retail currency conversion via APIs, Travelex Business addresses a wide range of enterprise and consumer needs with its omnichannel, multi-currency capabilities. For digital technology companies wanting to offer cross-border payments services to their customers, services can be delivered as a white-label offering.

Travelex Business builds on Finablr’s global capabilities and includes three core product suites underpinned by a developer centre, which allows customers to explore Travelex services