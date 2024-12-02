Travelex partners TNS to expand card schemes available across its ATM network

Per the agreement, Travelex will expand the card schemes available across its 1,050 ATM network. It will use TNS' managed hosting service to maintain its Switch transactions and will now accept JCB, Discover, DCC and UnionPay cards.

TNS' hosted managed service will support ATM transactions for local and foreign currencies as well as dynamic currency conversion. Prior to this new agreement, Travelex used an in-house service to handle transactions, combined with TNSLink ATM communications for ATM solutions.

Travelex operates ATMs in 12 countries across Europe and Asia Pacific regions, including the UK, France, Netherlands, Australia and Hong Kong.