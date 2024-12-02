Travel solutions provider Serko acquires Interplx

Interplx is a provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) expense management tools. Its solutions include cloud-based expense reporting, auditing services and payment processing. Its client base includes several Fortune 500 companies.

According to Serko, the company aims to become a global brand and this acquisition of Interplx provides customer service and technology development capabilities that can support the expansion in the northern hemisphere.

Interplx will continue to be run by its existing management team.