



Following this announcement, the move will bring Revolut Business accounts in order to enable travel companies to leverage Revolut's services and automatically settle B2B payments with collaborators. This process will take place directly through the Travel Ledger platform.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Travel Ledger x Revolut integration

With this API integration, Travel Ledger customers and partners will be given the possibility to leverage their Revolut Business accounts to perform all their essential business banking activities. This will include collecting payments from customers, accessing merchant services, and conducting foreign exchange at competitive rates, as well as settling with suppliers through the use of Travel Ledger.

This process is expected to eliminate the need to fund and monitor separate accounts, as well as simplify workflows. At the same time, the fintech company will continue to expand its offerings in order to meet the specific needs of travel firms.

In addition, the integration is set to be beneficial for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well. The companies will continue to work on the shared commitment to provide businesses with banking solutions that consolidate their financial requirements while still offering them the benefit of the automation that Travel Ledger provides. Furthermore, the integration is set to accelerate the development process of the companies while prioritising the optimisation of customer service as well.