Travel and tourism to generate over USD 5 bln annually in the Arab world by 2020 - report

The airlines industry has a sterling acceptance ratio of 82%, according to the “State of Payments in the Arab World” report issued by the payments processor PAYFORT. Though the dataset does not include booking from third-party websites, the trend indicates that airlines will emerge as a major source of ecommerce revenue as the Arab World becomes more and more of a travel hub.

It is expected that gross revenue will grow from USD 11 billion in 2014 by more than USD 5.2 billion to at least USD 16.2 billion by 2020. In addition to email marketing and social media, SEO (Search Engine Optimisation) is a crucial part to online ticket sales. SEO’s growth as an organic marketing channel contributed the largest boost to online ticket sales in 2014.

The importance of booking airline tickets via mobile devices has become paramount. Four out of eleven airlines surveyed reported that 90% of their sales come via mobile channels. The report’s analysis is derived from the markets in which PAYFORT operates, mainly by using data collected from online travel agents in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Jordan.