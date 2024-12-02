



Following the acquisition of a minority stake in 2021, which led to TransUnion owning 30% of the equity of Monevo, the company now agreed to buy the remaining ownership position from Quint Group Limited. At the time of writing, the terms of the transaction were not disclosed, however, the deal was projected to be funded with existing cash-on-hand and not to materially impact on leverage, liquidity, or TransUnion’s 2025 operating results. Moreover, the deal is estimated to be closed by the second quarter of 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.











Commenting on the deal, representatives from TransUnion underlined that, since the start of their company’s collaboration with Monevo, the two organisations supported addressing gaps in the consumer experience. By strengthening their alliance, TransUnion and Monevo intend to provide optimised offers at scale with minimal assistance required from their partners. At the same time, the two companies are set to continue to advance broadening their value proposition and go-to-market strategy in the direct-to-consumer business in the US, projecting more announcements in the upcoming quarters.



Monevo’s capabilities

Monevo’s platform, which primarily operates in the UK and US, allows lenders and banks to provide tailored credit offers to consumers through comparison websites and other third parties. Currently collaborating with over 150 banks and credit providers worldwide, Monevo delivers centralised technology and decisioning infrastructure integrating lenders and publishers, enabling them to provide optimised outcomes for consumers wanting credit online. Additionally, consumers can see the likelihood of being approved for credit products before applying with lenders, which saves them time and mitigates unnecessary searches which can negatively impact their credit scores.





TransUnion and Monevo’s previous announcements

The definitive agreement to acquire Monevo comes after the two companies teamed up with incuto in May 2023 to scale access to credit to consumers across the UK. The initiative focused on supporting credit unions and community development finance institutions to deliver their products and services to a broader audience through comparison websites, scaling competitiveness in the credit space and promoting financial inclusion.

Furthermore, the partnership aligned with consumer preferences at the time, considering that 58% of UK consumers who checked their eligibility for finance before applying for credit products relied on price comparison platforms as their main source for credit options.