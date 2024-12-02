TransUnion to acquire iovation to boost fraud and identity solutions

The partnership aims to enable customers to incorporate and adapt strategies to the fast-changing and evolving fraud landscape. iovation pioneered the device intelligence industry and the company now provides an advanced digital device reputation consortium, with insight into nearly 5 billion unique devices from more than 35,000 brands across more than 50 countries.

iovation offers customers advanced real-time fraud prevention products, such as a risk-based dynamic authentication suite, and a global consortium of shared fraud insights that delivers risk decisions in milliseconds. For more information about iovation, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.

Among the fraud prevention company’s customer base and channel partners, we find Callcredit, TransUnion’s pending acquisition in the UK. TransUnion already provides fraud and identity solutions worldwide across a variety of sectors including financial services, government, healthcare and insurance.

The acquisition is anticipated to close late in Q2 2018 or early in Q3 2018 pending regulatory approval.