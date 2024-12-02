TransUnion launches IDVision with iovation

IDVision with iovation brings together a combination of TransUnions extensive personal data with iovations digital data. This results in a global network effect of fraud and risk insights that allow businesses to determine good customers from fraudulent ones. In addition to other capabilities, iovations FraudForce Device-based Reputation product has been integrated into the enhanced suite of solutions.

IDVisions fraud identification and mitigation capabilities will work together with iovations fraud prevention solutions. IDVision with iovation deploys a holistic strategy to fight and detect fraud by:

Establishing Identity: Identity is verified against a broad set of personal and digital data for greater identity confidence.

Authenticating Customers: IDVision with iovation validates the customers claimed identity to confirm they are who they say they are. It employs methods that match the risk level by utilizing authentication at specific touchpoints.

Preventing Fraud: Fraud risk of online transactions or identities is assessed to identify potentially fraudulent actions or behaviors. Suspicious behavior is investigated to identify inconsistent data elements.

iovation provides online businesses and their global end users with device-based authentication and mobile security solutions for fraud and risk prevention. For more information about iovation, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.