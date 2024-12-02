This will enable TransUnion to serve customers who visit its digital properties more efficiently, with a freemium credit education solution integrated with premium credit monitoring services.











Direct-to-customer experience for US users

The launch will offer customers access to free credit education services such as a daily TransUnion credit score and report and optimal premium credit monitoring services, on TransUnion’s website and app. Users can also leverage a network of third-party financial offers, personalised to their individual goals and credit profiles. TransUnion expects to launch the new offering in phases throughout the first half of 2025.

By providing a free-first experience that includes financial offers, the company aims to engage with more consumers, enabling them to better understand their financial situations and take action to manage their financial futures. It expects to expand its product offerings and position its direct-to-customer business for growth by integrating its freemium offering with premium credit card and identity monitoring services.

In the partnership, Credit Sesame’s part is to develop and manage the product platform, mobile app and integrated network of financial offers, all powered by TransUnion data.

Credit Sesame is a financial wellness company, and its vision is to help customers achieve better credit with data-driven solutions. In the context of this collaboration, it is committed to helping users take better care of their financial health, manage their credit scores, and create better opportunities for themselves and their families. The company is expected to help TransUnion engage its customers and support them in achieving their financial goals.

TransUnion plans to upgrade its existing consumer base in the US onto the new platform and manage consumer acquisition and consumer servicing, as well as ongoing operational and compliance controls.