Transport management company oTMS completes Series C1 financing

This financing reflects the recognition of China Merchants Venture Capital from the perspective of industrial strategic investors on the positioning of oTMS as well as its “SaaS TMS+ Transportation Control Tower” strategy.

Established in 2013, oTMS is the creator of SaaS-mode transportation management platform in China, aiming to connect manufacturers, carriers, drivers and consignees in a shared platform via the cloud to achieve transparency and digitisation.

oTMS integrates management and transactions, and enable customers to optimize their supply chain through carrier procurement, management, payment and performance analysis. As of 2018, oTMS omni-channel transportation management platform (oneTMS) has accumulated hundreds of shippers, more than 3,000 trucking companies, and over 200,000 drivers that have installed oTMS apps. In 2017, oneTMS processed almost 60 million shipments, and in 2018 transactions exceeded 100 million shipments, worth over RMB 10 billion in freight cost. In 2018, oTMS began to provide shippers Transportation Control Tower services, helping them to optimise the transportation chain and achieving sustainable cost reductions.