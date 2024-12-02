Transpaygo employs xRapid, enables money transfer to Mexico and Philippines

Transpaygo is an Austria-based startup that helps small and medium sized-enterprises for international payment transfer. By employing XRP-powered xRapid, the company aims at improving existing cross-border payment solutions. The adoption of xRapid will be an alternative solution to the SWIFT network, which Transpaygo uses for a long.

Beside cross-border payment system, private customers can also leverage the platform to recharge prepaid mobile phone credit worldwide. It can also help private customers in bank transfer from Europe to other countries as well.